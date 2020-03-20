The EVP of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC), Mark Secor, bought shares of HBNC for $15.5K.

This is Secor’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Mark Secor’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $450.5K.

Based on Horizon Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.14 million and quarterly net profit of $18.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.41 million and had a net profit of $13.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $8.44. Currently, Horizon Bancorp has an average volume of 94.58K.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.