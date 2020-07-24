The EVP of Heritage Commerce is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Heritage Commerce (HTBK), Michael Eugene Benito, exercised options to buy 4,500 HTBK shares at $3.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $16.07K. The options were close to expired and Michael Eugene Benito retained stocks.

Following this transaction Michael Eugene Benito’s holding in the company was increased by 6.27% to a total of $528.7K. In addition to Michael Eugene Benito, one other HTBK executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.77 million and quarterly net profit of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.51 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.14 and a one-year low of $6.04. Currently, Heritage Commerce has an average volume of 351.13K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.33, reflecting a -25.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Commerce has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Eugene Benito's trades have generated a -4.2% average return based on past transactions.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.