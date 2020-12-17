The EVP of Heritage Commerce (HTBK) is Selling Shares

On December 15, the EVP of Heritage Commerce (HTBK), Michael Eugene Benito, sold shares of HTBK for $41.58K.

Following Michael Eugene Benito’s last HTBK Sell transaction on July 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.76 million and quarterly net profit of $11.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.24 million and had a net profit of $11.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.14 and a one-year low of $6.04. HTBK’s market cap is $528 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.