The EVP of Graham Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Graham Holdings (GHC), Andrew Stephen Rosen, exercised options to buy 6,800 GHC shares at $325.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.21M.

This recent transaction increases Andrew Stephen Rosen’s holding in the company by 50.77% to a total of $12.36 million. In addition to Andrew Stephen Rosen, 3 other GHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Graham Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $763 million and quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689 million and had a net profit of $56.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $756.26 and a one-year low of $463.00. Currently, Graham Holdings has an average volume of 32.99K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses.