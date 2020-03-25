The EVP of Graham Holdings (GHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Graham Holdings (GHC), Andrew Stephen Rosen, bought shares of GHC for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew Stephen Rosen’s holding in the company by 6.84% to a total of $7.62 million. In addition to Andrew Stephen Rosen, 4 other GHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Graham Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $763 million and quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689 million and had a net profit of $56.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $756.26 and a one-year low of $267.89. Currently, Graham Holdings has an average volume of 36.39K.

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions managing data, creative, media, and marketplaces to accelerate client growth. The Other Businesses segment consists business such as publishing online and printing of magazines; and automotive dealership. The company was founded by Stilson Hutchins in 1877 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.