The EVP of General Finance (GFN) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of General Finance (GFN), Jeffrey Kluckman, bought shares of GFN for $9,500.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Kluckman’s holding in the company by 90.91% to a total of $1,113. In addition to Jeffrey Kluckman, one other GFN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on General Finance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $89.97 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,625,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $332K. The company has a one-year high of $11.24 and a one-year low of $4.75. GFN’s market cap is $162 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30.

The insider sentiment on General Finance has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.