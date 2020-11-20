The EVP of Fossil Group (FOSL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Fossil Group (FOSL), Darren Hart, sold shares of FOSL for $800.9K.

Following Darren Hart’s last FOSL Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $12.04 and a one-year low of $2.69. Currently, Fossil Group has an average volume of 993.77K.

The insider sentiment on Fossil Group has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fossil Group, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites. The company was founded by Tom Kartsotis in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.