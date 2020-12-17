The EVP of Flushing Financial (FFIC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Flushing Financial (FFIC), Theresa Kelly, bought shares of FFIC for $199.9K.

Following this transaction Theresa Kelly’s holding in the company was increased by 22.85% to a total of $1.12 million. This is Kelly’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Flushing Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.27 million and quarterly net profit of $14.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.99 million and had a net profit of $10.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.10 and a one-year low of $8.86. FFIC’s market cap is $454 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90.

The insider sentiment on Flushing Financial has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Theresa Kelly's trades have generated a -4.8% average return based on past transactions.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.