The EVP of First Commonwealth (FCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of First Commonwealth (FCF), Matthew Tomb, bought shares of FCF for $29.46K.

Following this transaction Matthew Tomb’s holding in the company was increased by 5.3% to a total of $576.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Commonwealth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $104 million and quarterly net profit of $26.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.94 million and had a net profit of $27 million. Currently, First Commonwealth has an average volume of 402.14K. The company has a one-year high of $14.93 and a one-year low of $9.49.

Starting in May 2019, FCF received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.