The EVP of First American Financial (FAF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of First American Financial (FAF), Kenneth Degiorgio, sold shares of FAF for $1.98M.

Following Kenneth Degiorgio’s last FAF Sell transaction on May 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.9%.

Based on First American Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $91.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.78 and a one-year low of $48.30. Currently, First American Financial has an average volume of 830.76K.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance.