The EVP of Finance of CarMax (KMX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Finance of CarMax (KMX), Thomas Reedy, sold shares of KMX for $2.86M.

In addition to Thomas Reedy, one other KMX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.3 billion and had a net profit of $190 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.49 and a one-year low of $58.19. KMX’s market cap is $15.84B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Reedy’s trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

