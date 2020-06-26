The EVP of Finance of CarMax is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Finance of CarMax (KMX), Thomas Reedy, exercised options to sell 53,697 KMX shares at $54.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.97M.

In addition to Thomas Reedy, 3 other KMX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.59. KMX’s market cap is $14.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.50.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.17, reflecting a -9.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.