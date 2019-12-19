The EVP of Fair Isaac (FICO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Fair Isaac (FICO), Wayne Elliot Huyard, sold shares of FICO for $1.1M.

Following Wayne Elliot Huyard’s last FICO Sell transaction on December 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.1%. In addition to Wayne Elliot Huyard, 2 other FICO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $305 million and quarterly net profit of $54.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a net profit of $50.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $373.24 and a one-year low of $170.26. FICO’s market cap is $10.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.68.

The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.