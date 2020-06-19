The EVP of Fair Isaac (FICO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Fair Isaac (FICO), Richard Deal, bought shares of FICO for $720.6K.

Following Richard Deal’s last FICO Buy transaction on September 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 57.6%. This is Deal’s first Buy trade following 25 Sell transactions.

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $308 million and quarterly net profit of $58.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $33.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $436.69 and a one-year low of $177.65. FICO’s market cap is $12.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 55.40.

Starting in April 2020, FICO received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Barclays and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $416.20, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.5M worth of FICO shares and purchased $720.6K worth of FICO shares. The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.