The EVP of Epam Systems (EPAM) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Epam Systems (EPAM), Balazs Fejes, sold shares of EPAM for $1M.

Following Balazs Fejes’ last EPAM Sell transaction on May 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 94.4%. In addition to Balazs Fejes, 6 other EPAM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Epam Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $632 million and quarterly net profit of $66.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $552 million and had a net profit of $58.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $338.91 and a one-year low of $151.97. Currently, Epam Systems has an average volume of 365.92K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $336.38, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Epam Systems has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

