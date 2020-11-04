The EVP of Eastgroup Properties (EGP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Eastgroup Properties (EGP), John F. Coleman, sold shares of EGP for $440.5K.

Following John F. Coleman’s last EGP Sell transaction on October 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.8%.

Based on Eastgroup Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $92.01 million and quarterly net profit of $24.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.94 million and had a net profit of $22.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.27 and a one-year low of $83.40. EGP’s market cap is $5.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $139.00, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eastgroup Properties has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.