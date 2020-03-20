The EVP of Dillard’s (DDS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Dillard’s (DDS), Drue Matheny, bought shares of DDS for $7,486.

The company has a one-year high of $86.71 and a one-year low of $33.28. Currently, Dillard’s has an average volume of 375.12K. DDS’s market cap is $932.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments.