The EVP of Danaher is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Danaher (DHR), Daniel Comas, exercised options to sell 96,978 DHR shares at $59.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $18.87M.

Following Daniel Comas’ last DHR Sell transaction on May 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 40.1%. In addition to Daniel Comas, 2 other DHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Danaher’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $927 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.44 billion and had a net profit of $731 million. The company has a one-year high of $203.00 and a one-year low of $119.60. DHR’s market cap is $141 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.60.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.55, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Danaher has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.