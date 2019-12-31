The EVP of CorEnergy (CORR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of CorEnergy (CORR), Rebecca Sandring, bought shares of CORR for $40.09K.

Following Rebecca Sandring’s last CORR Buy transaction on March 13, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.6%. This recent transaction increases Rebecca Sandring’s holding in the company by 20.2% to a total of $234.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $49.75 and a one-year low of $32.55. Currently, CorEnergy has an average volume of 94.51K.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission and distribution assets. The company was founded on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.