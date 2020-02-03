The EVP of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), Kevin Barth, sold shares of CBSH for $482.1K.

Following Kevin Barth’s last CBSH Sell transaction on February 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.6%. In addition to Kevin Barth, 3 other CBSH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Commerce Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $370 million and quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $358 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $69.48 and a one-year low of $54.65. Currently, Commerce Bancshares has an average volume of 510.37K.

The insider sentiment on Commerce Bancshares has been negative according to 137 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.