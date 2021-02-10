The EVP of Columbia Sportswear is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Peter Bragdon, exercised options to sell 3,463 COLM shares at $55.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $370.2K.

In addition to Peter Bragdon, one other COLM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $112.21 and a one-year low of $51.82. COLM’s market cap is $6.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 63.20. Currently, Columbia Sportswear has an average volume of 175.13K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $108.25, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Sportswear has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Bragdon's trades have generated a -7.0% average return based on past transactions.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.