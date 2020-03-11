The EVP of Cohen & Steers (CNS) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Cohen & Steers (CNS), John Todd Glickson, sold shares of CNS for $540K.

Based on Cohen & Steers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and quarterly net profit of $36.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.87 million and had a net profit of $25.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.23 and a one-year low of $40.68. CNS’s market cap is $2.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.75.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions.