The EVP of Camden National (CAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Camden National (CAC), Joanne Campbell, sold shares of CAC for $202.6K.

Following Joanne Campbell’s last CAC Sell transaction on December 12, 2018, the stock climbed by 11.5%.

Based on Camden National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.5 million and quarterly net profit of $15.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.33 million and had a net profit of $13.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.48 and a one-year low of $38.68. Currently, Camden National has an average volume of 56.34K.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.