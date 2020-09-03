The EVP of Burlington Stores is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Burlington Stores (BURL), Joyce Manning Magrini, exercised options to sell 11,000 BURL shares at $4.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.21M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $250.89 and a one-year low of $105.67.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $234.78, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Burlington Stores has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joyce Manning Magrini’s trades have generated a -16.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More on BURL: