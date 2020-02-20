The EVP of Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), Elizabeth Reizman, bought shares of BMRC for $23.17K.

This recent transaction increases Elizabeth Reizman’s holding in the company by 2.82% to a total of $2.21 million. Following Elizabeth Reizman’s last BMRC Buy transaction on February 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $47.77 and a one-year low of $38.74. BMRC’s market cap is $588.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.48. Currently, Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an average volume of 26.48K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $514.8K worth of BMRC shares and purchased $104.7K worth of BMRC shares. The insider sentiment on Bank Of Marin Bancorp has been neutral according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers.