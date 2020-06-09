The EVP of Amkor is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Amkor (AMKR), Marie Jean Rutten Guillaume, exercised options to sell 7,838 AMKR shares at $9.86 a share, for a total transaction value of $100.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amkor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $63.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $895 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.25 and a one-year low of $5.40. AMKR’s market cap is $3.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.18, reflecting a 16.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Amkor has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marie Jean Rutten Guillaume’s trades have generated a -7.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.