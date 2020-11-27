The EVP of AFLAC is Exercising Options

On November 25 it was reported that the EVP of AFLAC (AFL), Audrey Tillman, exercised options to sell 11,954 AFL shares at $28.95 a share, for a total transaction value of $544.1K.

In addition to Audrey Tillman, one other AFL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AFLAC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.63 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.46 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.52 billion and had a net profit of $777 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.07 and a one-year low of $23.07. AFL’s market cap is $32.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $42.80, reflecting a 6.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on AFLAC has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage. The company was founded by John Amos, Daniel Paul Amos, and William Amos on November 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.