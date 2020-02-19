The EVP of 3M Company (MMM) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of 3M Company (MMM), Michael Vale, sold shares of MMM for $994.8K.

Based on 3M Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.11 billion and quarterly net profit of $969 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.95 billion and had a net profit of $1.35 billion. The company has a one-year high of $219.75 and a one-year low of $150.58. MMM’s market cap is $91.45B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.35.

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.