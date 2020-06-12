The EVP New Products & Pres Int’l of Church & Dwight is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP New Products & Pres Int’l of Church & Dwight (CHD), Steven Cugine, exercised options to sell 14,990 CHD shares at $34.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.15M.

In addition to Steven Cugine, 6 other CHD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Church & Dwight’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and quarterly net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.04 billion and had a net profit of $176 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.99 and a one-year low of $47.98. Currently, Church & Dwight has an average volume of 577.11K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.14, reflecting a 0.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Church & Dwight has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Cugine's trades have generated a -16.8% average return based on past transactions.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.