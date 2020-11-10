The EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of Customers Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of Customers Bancorp (CUBI), Glenn Hedde, exercised options to sell 9,167 CUBI shares at $10.91 a share, for a total transaction value of $132.2K.

In addition to Glenn Hedde, one other CUBI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Customers Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $141 million and quarterly net profit of $50.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.1 million and had a net profit of $27.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $8.36. CUBI’s market cap is $525 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.00.

The insider sentiment on Customers Bancorp has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Glenn Hedde’s trades have generated a 9.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment is delivered predominately to commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Illinois through a single point of contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment provides state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.