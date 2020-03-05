The EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending of Customers Bancorp (CUBI), Glenn Hedde, sold shares of CUBI for $74.48K.

In addition to Glenn Hedde, 2 other CUBI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Glenn Hedde’s last CUBI Sell transaction on August 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on Customers Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $149 million and quarterly net profit of $27.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $17.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.72 and a one-year low of $17.35. CUBI’s market cap is $655.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.23.

The insider sentiment on Customers Bancorp has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile.