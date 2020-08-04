The EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel of Conmed (CNMD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel of Conmed (CNMD), Daniel Jonas, sold shares of CNMD for $359.5K.

Following Daniel Jonas’ last CNMD Sell transaction on May 16, 2017, the stock climbed by 33.3%. In addition to Daniel Jonas, one other CNMD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $116.81 and a one-year low of $37.66. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 313.16K. CNMD’s market cap is $2.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 73.70.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CNMD with a $95.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.67, reflecting a -13.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Conmed has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Jonas’ trades have generated a -21.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.