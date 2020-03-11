The EVP – Land of Matador Resources (MTDR) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP – Land of Matador Resources (MTDR), Van-H Singleton, bought shares of MTDR for $51.2K.

In addition to Van-H Singleton, 21 other MTDR executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Van-H Singleton’s holding in the company by 19.13% to a total of $300.2K.

Based on Matador Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $311 million and quarterly net profit of $24.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $137 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.25 and a one-year low of $1.85. MTDR’s market cap is $280.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Matador Resources has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Van-H Singleton's trades have generated a -22.2% average return based on past transactions.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream.