The EVP, Intellectual Property of Digimarc (DMRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Intellectual Property of Digimarc (DMRC), Joel Meyer, sold shares of DMRC for $62.53K.

In addition to Joel Meyer, 3 other DMRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.75 and a one-year low of $9.92. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.58.

The insider sentiment on Digimarc has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. It also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. The company was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.