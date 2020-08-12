The EVP Industrial Division of Alamo Group (ALG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Industrial Division of Alamo Group (ALG), Jeffery Allen Leonard, sold shares of ALG for $113.2K.

Following Jeffery Allen Leonard’s last ALG Sell transaction on June 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.6%. In addition to Jeffery Allen Leonard, 4 other ALG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $132.96 and a one-year low of $70.99. Currently, Alamo Group has an average volume of 50.93K. ALG’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.06M worth of ALG shares and purchased $27.12K worth of ALG shares. The insider sentiment on Alamo Group has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alamo Group, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The Industrial segment provides mowers, as well as trimmers, shredders, sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment and other products designed for excavation, grading, shaping and land clearing, road building or maintenance. The company was founded by Donald J. Douglass in 1969 and is headquartered in Seguin, TX.