The EVP, Head of Discovery Chem of Incyte (INCY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Head of Discovery Chem of Incyte (INCY), Yao Wenqing, sold shares of INCY for $2.15M.

Based on Incyte’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $621 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,203,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $552 million and had a net profit of $128 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.37 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 342.75K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.14, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.15M worth of INCY shares and purchased $8,300 worth of INCY shares. The insider sentiment on Incyte has been neutral according to 140 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.