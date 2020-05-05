The EVP – Growth Initiatives of Ecolab (ECL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Growth Initiatives of Ecolab (ECL), Roberto Inchaustegui, sold shares of ECL for $464.4K.

Following Roberto Inchaustegui’s last ECL Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.6%. In addition to Roberto Inchaustegui, 2 other ECL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $283 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.51 billion and had a net profit of $297 million. The company has a one-year high of $211.24 and a one-year low of $124.60. ECL’s market cap is $54.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.90.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $185.47, reflecting a 1.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ecolab has been negative according to 120 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments. It offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions, primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment consists of the institutional, specialty and healthcare operating segments. It provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government, education and retail industries. The Global Energy segment serves the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the global petroleum and petrochemical industries in both upstream and downstream applications. The company was founded by Merritt J. Osborn in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.