The EVP, Group Executive of John Wiley Sons Cl A (JW.A) is Selling Shares

On January 6, the EVP, Group Executive of John Wiley Sons Cl A (JW.A), Matthew Kissner, sold shares of JW.A for $373.2K.

Following Matthew Kissner’s last JW.A Sell transaction on July 12, 2012, the stock climbed by 10.9%.

Based on John Wiley Sons Cl A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $491 million and quarterly net profit of $68.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a net profit of $44.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.79 and a one-year low of $30.00. JW.A’s market cap is $2.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -69.20.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services, to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals. The Publishing segment offers scientific, professional, and education books and related content in print and digital formats, as well as test preparation services and course workflow tools, to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. The Solutions segment includes online program management services for higher education institutions and learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. The company was founded by Charles Wiley in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, NJ.