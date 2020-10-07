The EVP, Global Svcs & CFO of Merck & Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Global Svcs & CFO of Merck & Company (MRK), Robert M. Davis, exercised options to sell 251,273 MRK shares at $54.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.36M.

The company has a one-year high of $92.64 and a one-year low of $65.25. MRK’s market cap is $204 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.78, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Merck & Company has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

