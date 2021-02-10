The EVP, Global Spec & Pres, NA of Ingredion (INGR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Global Spec & Pres, NA of Ingredion (INGR), Jorgen Kokke, sold shares of INGR for $50.13K.

In addition to Jorgen Kokke, 7 other INGR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ingredion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.51 and a one-year low of $59.11. INGR’s market cap is $5.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

The insider sentiment on Ingredion has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ingredion, Inc. manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.