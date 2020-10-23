The EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems (VEEV), Alan Mateo, exercised options to buy 3,335 VEEV shares at $26.99 a share, for a total transaction value of $90.01K.

Following this transaction Alan Mateo’s holding in the company was increased by 38.2% to a total of $3.56 million. This is Mateo’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MDSO back in February 2014

Based on Veeva Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $354 million and quarterly net profit of $93.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a net profit of $79.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $313.10 and a one-year low of $118.11. Currently, Veeva Systems has an average volume of 632.21K.

13 different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $303.35, reflecting a -3.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VEEV.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $763.8K worth of VEEV shares and purchased $90.01K worth of VEEV shares. The insider sentiment on Veeva Systems has been negative according to 140 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. The company was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.