The EVP-Global R&D of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-Global R&D of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Carl Haney, sold shares of EL for $1.12M.

In addition to Carl Haney, 8 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $224.23 and a one-year low of $137.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 397.66. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 957.42K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.38, reflecting a -2.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on EL: