The EVP, Global Business Sales of Gartner (IT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Global Business Sales of Gartner (IT), Alwyn Dawkins, sold shares of IT for $115.7K.

Following Alwyn Dawkins’ last IT Sell transaction on March 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $165.27 and a one-year low of $76.91. Currently, Gartner has an average volume of 334.47K. IT’s market cap is $11.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.17, reflecting a -4.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Gartner has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment involves in the business professionals across the organization. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.