The EVP & General Mgr Industrial O of Regeneron (REGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & General Mgr Industrial O of Regeneron (REGN), Daniel Van-Plew, sold shares of REGN for $16.56M.

Following Daniel Van-Plew’s last REGN Sell transaction on December 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 63.5%. In addition to Daniel Van-Plew, 5 other REGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $897 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $271.37. REGN’s market cap is $65.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $662.73, reflecting a -7.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $74.61M worth of REGN shares and purchased $3.52M worth of REGN shares. The insider sentiment on Regeneron has been negative according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

