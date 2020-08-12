The EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications (SALM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy of Salem Communications (SALM), Christopher Henderson, sold shares of SALM for $17.18K.

Currently, Salem Communications has an average volume of 49.02K. The company has a one-year high of $2.62 and a one-year low of $0.65.

The insider sentiment on Salem Communications has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.