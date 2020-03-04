The EVP-General Counsel of AvalonBay (AVB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-General Counsel of AvalonBay (AVB), Edward Schulman, sold shares of AVB for $421.2K.

In addition to Edward Schulman, one other AVB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AvalonBay’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $592 million and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577 million and had a net profit of $385 million. The company has a one-year high of $229.40 and a one-year low of $191.42. Currently, AvalonBay has an average volume of 748.89K.

The insider sentiment on AvalonBay has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.