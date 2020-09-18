The EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Mednax (MD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Mednax (MD), Dominic Andreano, sold shares of MD for $416.2K.

In addition to Dominic Andreano, one other MD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.66 and a one-year low of $7.37. Currently, Mednax has an average volume of 538.00K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.75, reflecting a -18.5% downside.

MEDNAX, Inc. provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting. MEDNAX was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.