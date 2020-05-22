The EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Martin Marietta Materials is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Roselyn Bar, exercised options to buy 4,513 MLM shares at $69.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $311.9K. The options were close to expired and Roselyn Bar retained stocks.

This is Bar’s first Buy trade following 12 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Roselyn Bar’s holding in the company was increased by 8.12% to a total of $10.74 million.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $958 million and quarterly net profit of $25.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $939 million and had a net profit of $42.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $281.82 and a one-year low of $135.08. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has an average volume of 434.91K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.92, reflecting a -18.3% downside. Six different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Martin Marietta Materials has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.