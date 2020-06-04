The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of Fair Isaac is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of Fair Isaac (FICO), Mark Scadina, exercised options to sell 8,000 FICO shares at $72.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.27M.

Following Mark Scadina’s last FICO Sell transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Mark Scadina, 6 other FICO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $308 million and quarterly net profit of $58.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $33.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $436.69 and a one-year low of $177.65. FICO’s market cap is $12.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $389.20, reflecting a 7.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.