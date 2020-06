The EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of GATX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of GATX (GATX), Deborah Golden, exercised options to sell 17,100 GATX shares at $39.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.18M.

Following Deborah Golden’s last GATX Sell transaction on January 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.1%. In addition to Deborah Golden, one other GATX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $86.01 and a one-year low of $50.69. GATX’s market cap is $2.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40. Currently, GATX has an average volume of 206.41K.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.